State charges Rolesville used-car dealer's scam kept buyers from getting license plates

A 69-year-old man who ran a used-car business in Rolesville has been charged with collecting the 3 percent highway use tax on car sales and state processing fees from seven buyers who never got their regular license plates because their paperwork and money never got to the state Division of Motor Vehicles.
Jerald Worth Owen Jr., who is listed in arrest records as living at 3830 Falls River Ave. in Raleigh, was arrested Tuesday on warrants that a DMV inspector swore out last week.
The warrants list seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense. The charges do not state how much money was involved for the cars or the tax and fees.
The department also issued citations for seven counts of failing to deliver car titles and five counts of improper use of temporary tags.
Owen ran DriveNow NC, LLC, at 500 S. Main St. in Rolesville, the corner of U.S. 401 and Storage Drive.
The dealership's website lists it as now being closed every day.
According to the arrest warrants, the problems happened between Oct. 20 last year and Nov. 3, two weeks later.
The Division of Motor Vehicles said inspectors are trying to locate two more apparent victims, and they think they may be able to identify a tenth. Charges cannot be filed until investigators talk to victims and collect evidence, DMV spokeswoman Margaret S. Howell said.
The arrest warrants listed names of seven victims. Three who are fully identified lived in Wake Forest and Henderson and in Hyattsville, Md.
According to online records at the North Carolina Secretary of State's office, Owen formed DriveNow in 2016. The state sent a letter to him last November saying the corporation would be dissolved if Owen did not submit a missing annual report.
The beginning paperwork said the business was on U.S. 401 South in Louisburg, but a later filing gave the address in Rolesville.
Owen appeared in court Wednesday on the felony charges and was released on bail. He is scheduled to return to court May 16.
The citations for other offenses are scheduled for a hearing on June 26.
