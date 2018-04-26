One of the country's most beautiful rest stops – and it's next to a swamp in NC
Architectural Digest magazine named the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center one of the 15 most beautiful rest stops in the country. The center, along the Dismal Swamp Canal, is on U.S. 17 just south of the Virginia state line.
An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.
A Coast Guard helicopter assists with the search for a missing 4-year-old boy off Kitty Hawk on April 25, 2018. The child was walking with his mother on the beach when a wave knocked him down and pulled him into the rough surf.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
This 275 lb. loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, NC after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
Helmet camera footage from Durham Engine Co 2 at a recent house fire shows what firefighters face when battling a house fire while searching for possible trapped occupants. All occupants made it safely out of the fire.
Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.