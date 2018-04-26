One of the country's most beautiful rest stops – and it's next to a swamp in NC

Architectural Digest magazine named the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center one of the 15 most beautiful rest stops in the country. The center, along the Dismal Swamp Canal, is on U.S. 17 just south of the Virginia state line.
Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.

Wake recognizes top rookie teachers of the year

Leanne Klarer of Millbrook Elementary, Myriah Luke of East Millbrook Middle, Rebeka Townsend of Rolesville High and Kennedy Wilmer of Lynn Road Elementary won the Wake County school system's 2017-18 Diane Kent Parker First-Year Teacher Award.