An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers. Sam Walker, Outer Banks Voice
An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers. Sam Walker, Outer Banks Voice

Local

NC police fear beachgoers may find missing boy's body and spread word of tragic details

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

April 27, 2018 06:44 AM

The Kitty Hawk Police Department is concerned beachgoers in the popular tourist town may discover the body of a 4-year-old drowned boy, and it is asking for discretion.

Because of wind, currents and other conditions, the department says it cannot predict where the body will show up. The boy's hat was found 2 miles north of where he disappeared, reports WMUR.

"If you happen upon something at the beach that requires a closer inspection by authorities please limit your communication to 911," Chief Joel C. Johnson said in one of two Facebook posts. "We ask for sensitivity and restraint at this time for the family's sake."

Johnson added that the department has seen a large number of people offering to help in the search, but police would like to be first to notify the family of any discovery.

A Coast Guard helicopter assists with the search for a missing 4-year-old boy off Kitty Hawk on April 25, 2018. The child was walking with his mother on the beach when a wave knocked him down and pulled him into the rough surf. Jennifer Thompson/OuterBanksVoice.com

The Kitty Hawk Police Department reports the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday "under the watchful eye of the attending parents." The weight of a wave pulled the boy down into the water and the current swept him out to sea, the department said in a post.

Johnson called it a parent's "worst nightmare."

The Coast Guard joined the original search, covering 130-square nautical miles on Wednesday. Police are now calling it a recovery effort, believing the unnamed boy to be dead.

TV station WMUR reported the boy and his family are from Manchester, New Hampshire, and were vacationing on the Outer Banks at the time of the incident.

The police chief in Kitty Hawk said the 4-year-old boy was holding hands with his mother and walking in ankle-deep water when a big wave knocked them both down and pulled the boy out to sea, reported TV Station WHDH.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

Beachgoers have created a memorial of seashells on the beach in honor of the boy, leaving messages of love and encouragement for his family, the station reported.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Comments  