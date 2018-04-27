Suspect in custody after 1 found dead following Durham County home invasion

Durham County sheriff's deputies took one person into custody after a search that began when they answered a home-invasion call late Thursday at a residence in the northern part of the county and found a person shot to death.
Deputies said the call was at about 11:35 p.m. to 1908 Torredge Road.
Deputies and Durham police set up a perimeter in the area after a witness told them the shooter might still be in the area.
They gave no details on the suspect's age or identity, but said he had been found "shortly after" authorities began searching.
Custody records on Friday morning did not show anyone had been jailed in the incident.
The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the sheriff's office said in a statement early Friday.
