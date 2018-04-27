Four fire alarms in one week at Middle Creek High School start attack rumors; principal reassures parents

The principal at Middle Creek High School, assured parents in a phone call and an online post that social media chatter about someone threatening an attack of some kind at the school Friday, was nothing more than that.

Cary police said they had investigated the rumor as much as possible Thursday afternoon and determined the threat "doesn't appear to be credible." Police were paying special attention if any reports Friday involved the school, but they were not posting extra officers on the campus, a town spokeswoman said.

The rumors about some danger came in the wake of four fire alarms at the school this week – three pranks for which administrators said they have identified students and one planned monthly test.

"There have been rumors shared on social media about a possible threat to our school tomorrow. This rumor appears to have started due to unrelated fire drills that occurred this past week, one of which was our required monthly fire drill," Principal Wade Martin said in the message posted on the school's website.

"Our administrative team, working with our school SRO, have investigated the rumors and found them to be nothing more than students making comments about a connection between fire drills and the tragic incident that took place in Parkland, Florida," Martin wrote.

He also said, "The individuals involved in the other three incidents were immediately identified and their actions, that led to the fire alarm activations, have been addressed as serious violations of the WCPSS Student Code of Conduct."

Some students and staff continued to spread the rumors online Friday, prompting the school district to ask them to stop. In one tweet, Wake said "sharing this on social media helps perpetuate the rumor and incites fear in the community."

"We ask all parents to please help us reinforce this message with their children.," the school district said in another tweet. "Information shared on social media is spreading rumors.

"Please encourage your children to share information or questions directly with authorities. In this case, your child's principal or police. "