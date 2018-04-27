Big development near Jordan Lake overcomes opposition, breaks ground

Construction will soon begin on a large development in southern Durham County that raised concerns about its impact on nearby Jordan Lake when it was first proposed 10 years ago.

Despite controversy over the project that reached all the way to the state legislature to resolve, 751 South has broken ground and anticipates construction will begin this summer.

The development is on 166 acres along Highway 751 near the Streets at Southpoint Mall. It will include single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, retail, offices and restaurants.

While many such projects emphasize urban amenities in a rural setting, 751 South celebrates an idealized suburban living, with 14 parks planned and more than 50 acres of green space, a fitness center and pool, and a gathering spot with a fire pit, bocce ball court, a children's play space and lots of sidewalks.

“We are very excited about the experience 751 South will offer residents," Alex Mitchell, the developer and president and 751 South Inc., said in a statement. "We’re creating a walkable, connected, vibrant village where everything is at your doorstep.”

The master-planned community will have 1,300 residences and 600,000 square feet of office and retail. Single-familly homes will start in the range of half a million dollars, and townhomes will start in the upper $200,000s.

Saussy Burbank, Homes by Dickerson and Loyd Builders are the builder team. There will be a variety of home styles and sizes, including many with large front porches, garages and open floor plans. Ryan Homes will handle the townhomes.

The fitness center and pool are planned to be completed next year. Future build-out will include a grocery, retail, dining and office space.

There will also be high-speed technology by AT&T throughout the project.

The development had to overcome concerns from opponents and state regulators.

In 2016, the Durham County Board of Commissioners on a split vote agreed to let the developer postpone paying an environmental fee until the project was completed rather than before construction began, as is more common. The state Division of Water Resources expressed concern that postponing the payment could delay steps to reduce pollution.

The fee is used to offset areas that exceed pollution thresholds by improving water quality elsewhere in the same watershed basin.

In this case, the developer of 751 South will pay $850,000 over three years. Half that amount has already been paid, according to the developer.

In 2013, the General Assembly overruled the Durham City Council's opposition to extending utilities to the property and to annex the land to the city in 2023. Since it was announced in 2008, the project has been a contentious one and has led to a number of lawsuits.

Opponents said it threatens water quality in the lake, while supporters point to the jobs it will bring and the developer's promise that its stormwater controls will protect Jordan Lake.

Jordan Lake, a major source of drinking water in the Triangle, is polluted from upstream development and municipalities. The state has tried various methods to clean it up rather than restrict upstream discharges, but a reliable solution has not been found.

Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO