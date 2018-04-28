Kuira Cruz
'Beautiful soul': Winthrop student from Rock Hill, 20, dies in NC crash

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

April 28, 2018 10:45 AM

Winthrop University student from Rock Hill died Thursday in a crash in North Carolina, police and school officials said.

Kuira Cruz, 20, died after the crash on Interstate 85 in Davidson County, N.C., troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

Cruz was in her second semester at Winthrop, said school officials.

“Our thoughts are with her family, fellow students and colleagues who knew her,” said Frank Ardaiolo, Winthrop vice-president for student life.

Cruz was studying biology, school officials said. She graduated from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

Cruz was described as having a beautiful soul by friends, Winthrop officials said.

The crash between a vehicle driven by Cruz and a tractor-trailer remains under investigation, police said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

