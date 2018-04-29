Woman, 35, shot in Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old woman seriously injured.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Springdale Drive, where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a news release. They did not release her name.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
