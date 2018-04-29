Raleigh closes block of Hargett Street for sewer repair

The City of Raleigh has closed the 10 block of East Hargett Street, between Fayetteville and Wilmington streets, for an emergency sewer repair.
The city expects to wrap up work by 6 a.m. Monday.
The city suggests the following detours:
▪ Traffic traveling east on Hargett Street should turn left onto Fayetteville Street, right on Morgan Street, right on Blount Street and left back onto Hargett Street
▪ Traffic traveling west on Hargett Street should turn right on Wilmington Street, left onto Edenton Street, left on Salisbury Street and then right back onto Hargett Street.
Motorists approaching this work area should expect delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.
Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of service.
