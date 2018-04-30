Cary toy-store employee pocketed $207,000 and altered the company books to cover it, police charge

A manager at the Cary location of the national chain Learning Express Toys faces charges that he embezzled more than $207,000 from the store and fudged records to cover the loss.
Daniel Richard McChesney, 37, who lives in Holly Springs, surrendered to authorities on Friday.
In a warrant sworn out the day before, Cary police charged McChesney with embezzlement of more than $100,000 and corporate malfeasance.
The malfeasance charge said McChesney made a false entry in BB&T bank statements, Quickbooks and Learning Express internal records to keep the chain from finding out about the missing money.
Police said the embezzlement began in 2015 and ran through March 1 of this year. It was discovered during tax preparation this year, Lt. Bruce Dale said.
The total of missing money alleged in the warrant was $207,436.62.
Police said McChesney held "a management position" at Learning Express that allowed him to make the record changes.
McChesney was released on bond after being booked at the Wake County Detention Center.
