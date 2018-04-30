Clayton police ask for help to find man accused of exposing himself at two stores

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of exposing himself at two stores in Clayton.
Clayton police responded at about 6:10 p.m. Friday to reports that a man was walking around with his genitals exposed at the Dollar General store next to Lowes Foods on U.S. 70 Business.
The suspect was a black man with a slim build standing about 5-foot-10, according to police. He had facial hair and wore gray pants, a gray shirt and a baseball hat.
A man with a similar description exposed himself in the Cato shopping store in the same plaza on March 30, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611.
