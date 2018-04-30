Church destroyed by fire in Winston Salem

Fire destroyed the New Gospel Tabernacle Church on Laura Wall Blvd. in Winston Salem, NC early Monday morning, April 30, 2018.
Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.