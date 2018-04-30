Church destroyed by fire in Winston Salem

A trial date is of Oct. 1, 2018 is set for Laura Riddick, the former Wake County register of deeds, Monday, April 30, 2017 at the Wake County Justice Center . Riddick is charged with charged with embezzling $926,615.
Ride along in this 360 degree video with Kenny Grady of Mt. Olive as he competes in the Goodguys Demolition Derby at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Saturday, April 28, 2018. Grady is driving a 2002 Crown Victoria.
Durham Police announced that Maurice Owen Wiley was arrested on murder and related charges for the killing of Hong Zheng during a press conference held Friday, April 27, 2018. . Zheng was killed on April 15.
An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.
A Coast Guard helicopter assists with the search for a missing 4-year-old boy off Kitty Hawk on April 25, 2018. The child was walking with his mother on the beach when a wave knocked him down and pulled him into the rough surf.
Architectural Digest magazine named the Dismal Swamp Welcome Center one of the 15 most beautiful rest stops in the country. The center, along the Dismal Swamp Canal, is on U.S. 17 just south of the Virginia state line.
This 275 lb. loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, NC after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.
Here is a quick look at the timeframe of the East Area Rapist case. Crimes occurred in the Sacramento area and in Southern California. He was also known as the Golden State Killer and Original Night Stalker.
Yummy Dogs, a hot dog cart at 100 E. Hargett St., faces complaints from business owners located on that street including an advertising firm French/West/Vaughan and a children's book store Read with Me.