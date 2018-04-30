Protester defaces Silent Sam Confederate statue at UNC

UNC grad student and activist Maya Little pours red paint on the "Silent Sam" Confederate statue on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill, NC Monday, April 30, 2018.
Aubrey EL/Facebook Live
