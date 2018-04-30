Employee assaulted mentally disabled resident at Wake County group home, investigators say

A group home employee turned himself in to the Wake County jail Monday after state health officials charged him with assaulting a mentally disabled resident.
Robert Lee Harrington, 59, of Angier has been charged with one felony count of assault on a handicapped person and one misdemeanor count of abuse and exploitation of a patient, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday afternoon at the Wake County Magistrate's Office.
Agents with the state attorney general's Medicaid investigative division think the offense took place on July 20 at Trotter's Bluff Group Home, an intermediate care center for the mentally disabled in Holly Springs.
Harrington has been accused of striking the resident with a yellow, "wet floor" caution sign. Investigators think Harrington then forced the resident to the floor and sat on him.
The resident suffered a broken nose and facial bruising, investigators reported.
The arrest warrant did not indicate if Harrington was still employed by the group home at the time of his arrest.
Harrington remained in custody Monday night under a $20,000 bail. A Wake magistrate also ordered Harrington to have no contact with the victim as a condition of his release from custody.
