Raleigh man charged with sexual actions with child during six years that began in 2009

A 37-year-old man is accused of molesting a child from 2009 through 2014, according to charges made in warrants on which Raleigh police arrested him Monday night.
Jorge Manuel Solano-Rodriguez, who authorities said lives in an apartment on Brentwood Road, was accused of first-degree sex offense with a child and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Police swore out the arrest warrants March 26. They allege that the incidents happened between the beginning of 2009 and the end of 2014.
The warrants do not give the child's age when events happened, and they do not say if the child was a boy or a girl.
That information was not immediately available from police.
The sex-offense charge applies when a victim is under 13 years old. Taking indecent liberties requires that the victim be under 16.
Solano-Rodriguez was held in lieu of $850,000 bail pending a court appearance.
The federal Department of Homeland Security said Solano-Rodriguez is from Mexico and is suspected of being in the U.S. illegally. The agency asked that he be held for 48 hours for them if he is going to be released.
