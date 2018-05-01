4-year-old and 2 young siblings were drunk, alone and simulating sex outside, NC cops say

A North Carolina woman is facing child abuse charges after police say they found her three children, all under 8 years old, drinking Grey Goose vodka.
The oldest child apparently defecated and was simulating sex acts on one of her younger siblings outside their home Monday night, according to Gaston Gazette.
Gastonia police reported all three children, ages 4, 5 and 7, were drinking vodka and that they found multiple empty bottles of the liquor inside the apartment on Hartford Drive, Gastonia, WCNC reported.
Tyeisha Coneishat Streater, 26, is accused of leaving them alone for at least seven hours, Gaston Gazette reported.
She faces three counts of child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to state records.
Streater is the mother of all three children, police said.
Police said the three children were “heavily intoxicated” and were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment, Gaston Gazette said.
Streater was booked into Gaston County Jail around 1 a.m. Tuesday her bond was set for $25,000, according to state records.
