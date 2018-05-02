Wake Forest erases one of its own rules, saving some homeowners $100

The Town of Wake Forest on Tuesday struck a blow against its own regulatory state.
On May 1, the town stopped requiring a permit — and $100 — for residential fences.
The reprieve isn't absolute. The town will still require a permit if a fence encroaches on an easement, for example.
But for the most part, owners of single-family homes and townhouses can put up a fence without the town's blessing.
For the record, Libertarians haven't taken over Town Hall. In Wake Forest, the decision was mostly about saving town employees time, said Brendie Vega, the town's assistant director of community development.
"WIth the number of new residential permits, it is taking a lot of staff time to review, permit and inspect fences," Vega said in an email.
And in most cases, the permit process was pointless, Vega said. "It seemed like 90 percent of the residents were not requesting an easement encroachment, didn't have an easement on their property and had gotten HOA approval.
"When inspections were done, we had never found an instance where one was installed incorrectly."
As many Wake County residents know, a homeowners' association can police appearance as well as any government can.
"With many HOAs overseeing the fence type, location and height; requiring adjoining neighbor approval; and enforcing when there are violations, there is already a lot of oversight," Vega said.
Here are other exceptions to the no-permit rule: HOAs installing fencing in common areas will still need a permit. So will apartment complexes and commercial properties. And historic properties are still required to get what the town calls a Certificate of Appropriateness.
For more information, go to www.wakeforestnc.gov/fence-permits.aspx or call Community Development at 919-435-9510.
Comments