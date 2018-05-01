2,400 gallons of untreated sewage spill into unnamed Raleigh creek

Sewage spilled into an unnamed Raleigh creek for about four hours Sunday.
In all, 2,400 gallons of untreated sewer overflow spilled into an unnamed tributary at 2906 McNeil Street beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and stopping by 3:30 p.m. No fish have been found killed as a result of the overflow as of Tuesday morning, according to a Raleigh news release.
The cause of the spill was a result of grease in the sewer system. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality was notified about the spill.
"The city of Raleigh has an aggressive education and enforcement program to prevent the discharge of grease, debris, and other improper materials in the sewer system and to take enforcement action where appropriate," according to the news release. "Only water, human waste, and toilet tissue are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system."
There have been at least 9 sewer spills so far this year and at least 50 sanitary sewer overflows since April 2017.
Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson
