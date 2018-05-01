How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
Nicole L. Cvetnic
Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

Local

Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.