The N&O returns to Fayetteville Street in a sleek, new space that reflects digital future

After 111 years on its Martin Street block, The News & Observer has moved into the heart of downtown Raleigh, a shift of just a few blocks that reflects the company's continuing transition from a traditional newspaper to digital news organization.
Casey Toth
How to support victims of domestic abuse

Local

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

Local

Memorial at Kitty Hawk for missing boy lost in surf

An impromptu memorial of shells has been set up at the Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk for the 4-year-old lost in the surf on April 25, 2018. People are encouraged to write messages to the family on the shells with their thoughts and prayers.