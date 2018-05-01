Frontier adds more RDU flights, goes head to head with Delta

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it has added flights to two destinations from Raleigh-Durham International Airport that will put it in direct competition with RDU's leading airline, Delta.
In July, Frontier will begin flying nonstop flights to Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul, both hubs for Delta. Up to now, Delta has been the only airline to offer nonstops to those two metro areas from RDU.
The announcement brings to 20 the number of destinations that Frontier will serve with nonstop flights from RDU, second only to Delta with 25.
Before this year, Frontier had been a small player at RDU. The airline accounted for just 2.3 percent of the more than 11.6 million passengers who flew in and out of the Triangle last year. Delta handled 30.8 percent, the most of any airline.
But starting in February, Frontier began adding flights from RDU, including seven nonstops to destinations not served by other airlines. At the same time it begins flying to Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Frontier will begin seasonal nonstop flights to Portland, Maine, Syracuse, N.Y., and Harrisburg, Pa.
Like many of Frontier's flights from RDU, the service to Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul will not be daily. The flights to Detroit will leave at 6 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, while the Minneapolis-St. Paul flights will leave at the same time on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Return flights will arrive after 10 p.m.
Comments