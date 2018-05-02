Man faces multiple felony charges after Raleigh cops and state trooper chase stolen car

A man who told state troopers he had used heroin recently was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after, they said, he fled from Raleigh police in a stolen car and then from a trooper. The man rammed the the trooper's car before giving up.
When Johnny Martin Mitchell, 54, got to the Wake County Detention Center after being treated for minor crash injuries, he was facing charges from as far back as February of stealing several cars, fleeing to elude police, stealing money and jewelry, pawning stolen goods and violating parole from an earlier conviction.
Raleigh police said Mitchell was driving a stolen 2013 Ford Escape on Lake Wheeler Road.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper J.T. Mangum said in charges that Mitchell did not stop for Raleigh officers and got onto eastbound Interstate 40 and then N.C. 540 after Mangum got behind him a little before 1:30 p.m.
The Ford rammed Mangum's cruiser's front side, Mangum said.
Mitchell seemed impaired, but did not smell of alcohol, Mangum wrote. Mitchell seemed to be going through mood swings and told Mangum he had snorted heroin, the trooper said in his report. Mangum charged him with driving while impaired.
A computer check showed Mitchell was wanted on at least four car-theft charges from Feb. 15 through April 20. The various charges came from Raleigh police, Knightdale police and Wake County sheriff's deputies.
All the arrest warrants for Mitchell listed his address as a mobile home park on J.R. Drive in Wake County, but he gave booking officials with the City County Bureau of Investigation an address at the Spanish Trace Apartments in Raleigh.
Mitchell was released from prison Feb. 4 after serving time for the felony of converting rented property to his own use. He was to have been on parole through Nov. 1, according to prison records.
