Archer Lodge Middle School assistant principal takes a spin on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Archer Lodge Gators should gather around their TVs Friday to see assistant principal Matt Johnson represent their middle school with pride.

Johnson will compete on the "Wheel of Fortune" game show, which airs locally at 7:30 p.m. on WTVD, in an episode filmed at Epcot at Walt Disney World.

The Johnston County educator is married with three children and tells "Wheel" that he is a huge "Star Wars" fan. He applied for the show through wheeloffortune.com and hopes to win enough money to take his family on a nice vacation. May the force be with him.

In January, Stough Elementary School principal Chris Cox and his wife, Amanda, won $50,000 on "Wheel of Fortune."

A few weeks ago, Jonny Knowles of Apex made national news when he lost big on "Wheel of Fortune" after pronouncing the word "flamenco" as "flamingo."