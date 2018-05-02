Harried mom's 2 kids were 'losing their minds' on the plane. A stranger saved the day

Jessica Rudeen thought she'd get kicked off her plane.

It was her first time flying with her 4-month-old son Alexander and 3-year-old daughter Caroline and both of them were "losing their minds."

"My 4-month-old was screaming his head off because, due to a series of unexpected events, I was unable to nurse him before boarding the plane," the Arkansas mom wrote on Facebook and Instagram April 14. "My-3-year old, who was excited before boarding the plane, lost her nerve and began screaming and kicking 'I want to get off the plane! I don’t want to go!'

"I honestly thought we'd get kicked off the plane."

Rudeen said she was desperately trying to calm her children, when a man reached for her infant son and held him while she buckled her daughter into her seat and got a movie playing on her tablet.

Once Caroline was settled, Rudeen said the man, named Todd, distracted the 3-year-old while Rudeen fed Alexander.

"Finally, while we were taxiing, the back of the plane no longer had screams," Rudeen wrote.

During the American Airlines flight, Todd colored with Caroline, watched a movie with her and showed her the sites outside the plane's window.

Todd and Caroline coloring on the plane. Courtesy of Jessica Rudeen

"By the end of the flight, he was Caroline’s best friend," Rudeen wrote. "I’m not sure if he caught the kiss she landed on his shoulder while they were looking out the window."

And Rudeen's luck didn't run out when she switched plans in Charlotte for the final leg of her flights to Wilmington. Todd was on that flight, too.

Todd helped the family off the plane and led them to their next gate with Caroline in hand, Rudeen said.





Todd and Carolina walking in the airport together. Courtesy of Jessica Rudeen

If that wasn't enough, Todd changed his seat on the flight to Wilmington to continue to help the family.

Todd told Rudeen that his wife had similar troubles with their two sons, and a stranger showed her kindness.

"This guy, Todd, showed me kindness and compassion that I’ve never known from another person," Rudeen wrote. "I am blown away by God’s hand in this because we could have been placed next to anyone, but we were seated next to one of the nicest men I have ever met in my life."

Rudeen said she flew with the kids to Wilmington and then drove down to her mother's house in the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area.

Rudeen used her social media posts (complete with photos of Todd with Caroline) to try to find Todd, who she said was from Lenexa, Kansas.

By May 2, the Facebook post had been shared nearly 8,000 times, had nearly 30,000 reactions and more than 2,000 comments.

It worked.

Rudeen updated her post to say she had been connected with Todd's wife "and we're hoping we can get together soon."