Don't have a REAL ID yet? You've got lots of company.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles estimates that 4 million North Carolinians will eventually want a REAL ID, a form of driver’s license that meets stricter federal identification standards that go into effect in October 2020

But a year after the DMV began issuing the new IDs, only about 445,000 people have gotten one. That pace hasn't allayed concerns among state officials that there will be a late rush for the IDs that could overwhelm DMV offices.

“While many North Carolinians are ahead of the deadline, we have two short years to get four million of our residents prepared,” DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said in a statement Wednesday. “I encourage everyone to gather their documents and obtain their REAL ID now."

The REAL ID looks and works like a driver’s license or state-issued ID, except that it has a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. The star indicates that the license satisfies federal ID requirements for boarding airplanes and entering federal buildings, military bases and nuclear facilities.

