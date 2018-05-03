27 more women accuse journalist Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct going back decades, Washington Post reports

A Washington Post investigation says that an additional 27 women are accusing North Carolina native Charlie Rose of sexual misconduct and that accusations of sexual misconduct by Rose spanned a period of 30 years in which CBS managers were alerted to Rose’s behavior toward women.

The 5-month Washington Post investigation says that concerns about Rose's behavior were reported to managers at CBS News as early at 1986.

The report, published Wednesday, is based on interviews with 107 current and former CBS News employees and two dozen other people who worked with Rose at other TV programs, the Post says.

Rose told the Post in a one-sentence email that the story was "unfair and inaccurate.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In a statement to the Post, CBS News said it had no human resources complaints about Rose. “...we cannot corroborate or confirm many of the situations described,” CBS News wrote.

In November, the Post reported eight women accused Rose of making unwanted sexual advances, including walking around naked in their presence, groping them and making lewd phone calls.

All eight women were either employees or people who wanted to work for Rose on the “Charlie Rose” show that aired on PBS from the late 1990s. The show was suspended after the allegations.

A day after the Post reported the allegations, CBS News fired Rose, who was a co-host for “CBS This Morning” and a correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

Weeks after the Post reported the first allegations, universities in North Carolina began to break ties with Rose or say that the allegations against him didn’t align with their mission.

Duke’s DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy revoked the Futrell Award it gave to Rose in 2000. The award is given every year to recognize outstanding Duke graduates working in journalism.

It was the first time the award has been revoked.

Rose graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in history in 1964. He returned to Duke and obtained his law degree in 1968.

In 1999, Rose was inducted into UNC’s North Carolina Media and Journalism Hall of Fame. In December, UNC’s Media and Journalism School announced it would add “the professional consequences of the widely-reported behavior” to his biography in the North Carolina Journalism Hall of Fame, instead of removing his name.

“We have learned that Rose used his power in the profession in a way that is intolerable,” UNC’s Media and Journalism Dean Susan King wrote in December. “Charlie Rose does not stand as a role model.”

“However, to have him disappear with Kremlin-like efficiency could be to wipe him out of history without making a point. Transparency is critical to journalistic standards. His fall from grace must be documented along with his career. The disgrace and the fact that CBS, PBS and Bloomberg all ended their associations with Rose in light of his reported behavior should be documented.”