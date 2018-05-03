Raleigh man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl

A Raleigh man was arrested early Thursday on a charge that he had raped a 15-year-old girl the day before.
Hector Antonio Guzman-Hernandez, 24, was held on $1 million bail after police arrested him at an apartment complex on Navaho Drive about 1:30 a.m., records showed.
Guzman-Hernandez is listed as living on Chenault Court.
In addition to a charge of statutory rape of a child, police charged him with taking indecent liberties with the girl on Wednesday.
Police said the girl involved is 15.
U.S. immigration officials filed a notice asking local and state officials to hold Guzman-Hernandez for an extra 48 hours if he is going to be released from custody.
The detention request states that things Guzman-Hernandez, an El Salvador native, said gave the Department of Homeland Security reason to suspect he is in the U.S. illegally.
