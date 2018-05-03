Raleigh tower construction will mess with downtown traffic

The construction of a 22-story office and residential tower is going to affect the flow of traffic in downtown Raleigh for the next two years.

South Wilmington Street is scheduled to close for three days starting after rush hour next Friday morning, May 11, while workers assemble a crane that will be used to build the First National Bank Tower at 501 Fayetteville St.

After South Wilmington Street reopens the following Monday morning, one of three lanes will be blocked from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. weekdays, and two lanes will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lanes also will be closed as needed on weekends until the FNB Tower is complete, in early 2020.

South Wilmington Street is one-way northbound, carrying traffic into the heart of the city and to several large parking decks.

The use of South Wilmington Street by construction contractors will also affect access to one of those parking decks — the underground Charter Square parking garage.

The 60 spaces in the P4 level of the garage will be closed for the duration of the construction. Access to the other levels of the Charter Square parking deck from South Wilmington Street will be closed for about six months starting next Friday; during that time, drivers will need to use the entrance off West Lenoir Street, under the Marriott Hotel, to get to their spaces.

The South Wilmington and West Lenoir Street exits from the Charter Square garage will remain open.

On-street parking on South Wilmington and Fayetteville streets nearest the construction site will also be closed.