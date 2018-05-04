Man killed by Alamance deputies held shotgun, would not stop advancing, officials say. SBI investigation underway.

Alamance County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a person who, they said, would not stop approaching them Tuesday night while he held a shotgun outside a house where a disturbance had been reported.
By Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office had disclosed neither the names of the deputies nor the identity of the person who died.
Earlier in the day, the sheriff's Office released a written account of the incident.
According the sheriff's office, Alamance County Central Communications got a 911 call “regarding a disturbance” in the 8000 block of Oak Grove Church Road at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday.
The address the caller gave 911 operators is less than one mile from South N.C. 49 near the Randolph County line.
Two deputies and one detective arrived at the location around 11:30 p.m., the statement said.
Once there, the three law enforcement officers met with an individual standing in a yard and holding a shotgun, the sheriff's office said.
“Despite repeated verbal commands to stop or put the gun down, he continued to advance on the officers, who had parked their vehicles on the roadway,” the statement said.. “As the individual closed the distance between himself and the deputies, our officers discharged their weapons, striking the individual.”
According to the sheriff's office, the shotgun was “immediately” secured and deputies administered CPR. By the time EMS and first responders arrived, the shot individual had died.
No law enforcement officer was hurt.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was contacted, which is standard procedure for any shooting by a law enforcement officer.
“Agents started processing the scene of the shooting and have conducted initial interviews with some of our personnel earlier this morning,” the sheriff's office statement said.
The sheriff's office said the deputies and the detective were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the SBI investigation.
Comments