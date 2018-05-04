Fires gut two houses in Durham within six hours

Fires in Durham did heavy damage to two homes Thursday night and early Friday, the fire department reported, and one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The Thursday blaze happened about 7 p.m. at 1305 Holloway St., Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi, a department spokesman, said. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
The Friday morning fire was reported shortly after midnight and destroyed 314 Chatham Place, Iannuzzi reported.
Both houses were single-story buildings and had heavy fire showing when the first firefighters arrived at the scenes.
No one was home at the Holloway Street house, Iannuzzi said.
Firefighters were told one person might be trapped in the Chatham Place house, but both occupants were safe. Iannuzzi said one was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and then taken to a hospital as a precaution.
