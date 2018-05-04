School shooting drill in Johnston County

Johnston County law enforcement, emergency management and school system personnel participated in a training exercise where they responded to a simulated school shooting incident at North Johnston High School in Kenly, NC, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Chris Seward
They were a 'good target,' now they're armed

The Chinese community in the Triangle has felt threatened for years as small business owners have been repeatedly robbed at gunpoint at their businesses and homes. One group is training for self defense with thorough firearms training and practice.

The sad tale of Sadie and Sal

A pair of animal friends – Sadie the bulldog and Sal the goose – went missing. Harnett County residents have taken to social media to reunite them.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.