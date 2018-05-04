Man found dead near downtown Raleigh was the victim of homicide, police say

Police say a 54-year-old man found dead in a neighborhood in the shadow of downtown Thursday morning was the victim of a homicide.
But in a news release late Friday afternoon, Raleigh police did not say how the man died.
It was about 7:45 a.m. Thursday when officers found Thomas Paul Koenigs in the 300 block of Haywood Street, just east of the downtown district.
No arrests have been made in the case and police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for Koenigs' death.
Anyone who saw Koenigs on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
