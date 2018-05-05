Five of our best reads this week

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.

Valedictorians from across Wake County's high schools gather for a group photo after being recognized during the Wake County School Board meeting on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Cary, N.C.

After this year, the Wake County schools will no longer name valedictorians. The decision, made two years ago, sparked a national uproar. These students are the last to earn the honor. Read more.

A certified midwife measures an expectant mother's tummy during a prenatal checkup a home in Kansas City. Certified professional midwives in North Carolina are trying to win the right to attend to pregnant women and assist in deliveries, particularly in home births, here.

Midwives who are prohibited by state law from delivering babies in North Carolina are renewing their perennial fight to win the right to work here. Read more.









Wake County Commission District 7 challenger Vickie Adamson, left, and incumbent John Burns

The contentious Democratic primary for Wake County commissioner seats intensified Friday, with a complaint filed with the Board of Elections against four challengers and an incumbent being accused of threatening behavior. Read more.

Hundreds of people gathered in the great hall of Raleigh's new train station on Monday morning as politicians and state and federal transportation officials celebrated the culmination of an idea more than eight years in the making. Read more.

Jim Merrill is congratulated by well-wishers after being sworn in as superintendent during a Wake County school board meeting at the Wake County Public School System's Central Services building in Cary on Aug. 6, 2013. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Former Wake County schools Superintendent Jim Merrill's retirement could cost county taxpayers an additional $350,000 as the school system fights the state over whether the pension was spiked. Read more.