Five of our best reads this week

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.
These Wake County valedictorians are the last of their kind. That honor is going away.
After this year, the Wake County schools will no longer name valedictorians. The decision, made two years ago, sparked a national uproar. These students are the last to earn the honor. Read more.
These midwives are illegal in NC. They want the right to deliver your baby at home.
Midwives who are prohibited by state law from delivering babies in North Carolina are renewing their perennial fight to win the right to work here. Read more.
Discord grows in Wake commissioner race, with an election complaint and claims of bullying
The contentious Democratic primary for Wake County commissioner seats intensified Friday, with a complaint filed with the Board of Elections against four challengers and an incumbent being accused of threatening behavior. Read more.
'This was built for the ages.' Raleigh celebrates new Union Station.
Hundreds of people gathered in the great hall of Raleigh's new train station on Monday morning as politicians and state and federal transportation officials celebrated the culmination of an idea more than eight years in the making. Read more.
Former Wake Superintendent Jim Merrill's pension could cost taxpayers an extra $351,992
Former Wake County schools Superintendent Jim Merrill's retirement could cost county taxpayers an additional $350,000 as the school system fights the state over whether the pension was spiked. Read more.
