State agents arrest 132 in weekend alcohol and drug raids

State Alcohol Law Enforcement agents swept through 18 North Carolina counties over the weekend, along with sheriff's deputies and other police agencies, arresting 132 people on alcohol, drug and other charges.
ALE, which is part of the State Bureau of Investigation, said in a statement issued Sunday night the operation ranged from the mountains to the coast and went on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In the Triangle, agents went to locations in Wake and Franklin counties.
ALE said 209 charges were made against those arrested.
They also hit locations in Cumberland, Buncombe, Cherokee, Beaufort, Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Onslow, Carteret, New Hanover, Columbus, Forsyth and Catawba counties.
The agency said its agents and sheriff's deputies took an illegal moonshine distillery and raided two illegal bars in Franklin County.
They seized cocaine at a private Asheville club called Ellington Underground, ALE said.
There were 12 felonies among the charges filed, the statement said.
The agents will report violations at 16 businesses with alcohol-selling permits, ALE added.
