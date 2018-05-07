Wake County investigators charge 3 with heroin trafficking, 3 with meth trafficking

A pound of heroin and an unspecified amount of methamphetamine were seized and six people were arrested by Wake County drug investigators in two busts.
The heroin seizure happened Friday afternoon after deputies stopped a car at Interstate 440 and Poole Road, according to arrest records.Sheqquan
Dennis Locklear, 50, of Red Springs in Robeson County was arrested along with Shequan Sheba Malloy, 27, and Angela Delois Oxendine, 38. Oxendine and Malloy both live in Raeford.
The three were charged with two counts each of heroin trafficking.
On Saturday afternoon, a Johnston County man and two from Georgia were charged with meth trafficking after, arrest papers said, they sold a police informant between 28 grams (about an ounce) and 200 grams (about 7 ounces) of methamphetamine.
Tristen Devante Redd, 25, of Benson, was arrested at Six Forks Road and Interstate 440 about 4:40 p.m., according to arrest records.
Leonard Campbell III, 28, and Janerio Lacondre Jones, 22, who both had Columbus, Ga., addresses, were arrested at the same time at Glenwood Avenue and I-440.
The charges said Campbell used a Nissan Rogue with Georgia plates to transport meth. Deputies said Redd had a Kia Sedona minivan to to carry drugs.
All three men were charged with multiple meth-trafficking counts and with conspiring with one another.
Redd was held in lieu of $350,000 bail. Jones was held on $500,000 bail and Campbell on $250,000.
