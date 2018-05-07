'Check those pools' NC police warned of 10-15 foot alligator. But who caught it?

Kitty Hawk police warned residents Monday morning to keep an eye on children and pets and "check those pools," after spotting an alligator.

Police received a call Monday morning about an alligator in a canal between Pineway Drive and Ivy Lane.

When officers arrived, they spotted an alligator they said was between 10 and 15 feet long. The average size of an alligator is about 13 feet long.

In a Facebook post, the department warned people to keep children and pets safe when in their yards and to check their outdoor pools.

A few hours later, the department said the alligator had been caught, tagged and released.

"Unfortunately, we have not been made aware who tagged and released the animal nor the tag information," the police department wrote on Facebook. "We would like this information to ensure that it gets to the right agency."

Anyone with information about the alligator's capture and release are asked to call 252-261-3895 and speak with Sgt. Brian Strickland.

