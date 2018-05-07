Wake Forest man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 shooting

A Wake Forest man last week pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of a 26-year-old man as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Mykevian Kershawn Massenburg had spent more than 600 days in custody after he was charged with first-degree murder for the Aug. 18, 2016, shooting death of Sebastian Unique Smith.
Massenburg accepted the plea agreement on Friday in Wake County Superior Court and will be sentenced to 80 months to 108 months in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, Massenburg acknowledged that the sole aggravating factor in the shooting was that he "knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person by means of a weapon or device which he knew would normally be hazardous to the lives of more than one person," according to a copy of the agreement filed at the Wake County Clerk of Superior Courts Office.
Massenburg has a seventh-grade education and a third-grade reading level. He was given credit for the 618 days he has spent in custody since his arrest on Aug. 25, 2016, according to records.
It was about 1:30 a.m. when police were dispatched to a reported shooting along the 300 block of North Allen Road in Wake Forest.
The officers found Smith outside, mortally wounded. Paramedics rushed Smith to WakeMed, where he died.
Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting, or if Massenburg and Smith knew one another.
