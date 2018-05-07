Wake Forest teen has been missing for 10 days, police say

The Wake Forest Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old girl.
Miracle Kearney was last seen Friday morning, April 27, at Heritage High School at 1150 Forestville Road. Police say she might have run away.
Kearney is a black female who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weights about 110 pounds, according to police. Her hair is long and braided, and she wears glasses.
According to police, Kearney has been known to frequently go to the Green Road area of Raleigh. She has frequently been seen at the Green Road Library at 4101 Green Road.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kearney is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.
