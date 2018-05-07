15-year-old charged with murder, attempted murder in weekend shootings in Sanford

Police on Monday ended a two-day search for a 15-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a 48-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.
The juvenile, whose name has not been made public, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Sanford Police Department.
Police were dispatched to 2218 Dalrymple Street on Saturday following reports of a shooting at the home.
Officers went inside and found Monty Leroy Simmons with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police found a second person, a 16-year-old girl, who was also struck by multiple gunshots.
Emergency workers transported the teen, identified by WRAL as Aaliyah Chalmers, to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospitals. She was listed in stable condition Saturday night, police said.
It was just before 11 p.m. Saturday when investigators reported that a secure custody order had been obtained charging the 15-year-old for the shootings.
Police have not disclosed a motive for the shootings, or whether the accused teen was acquainted with the victims.
Comments