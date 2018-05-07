2 from Raleigh face drug charges after Pitt County authorities seize 1,000 Xanax bars

Two people from Raleigh were arrested in Pitt County last week after authorities seized 1,000 Xanax bars, according to media reports.
Omari Williams and Taylor Susini, who live at the same address in Raleigh, were arrested Thursday, according to WITN-TV in Greenville.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division made the arrests after a two-week investigation, the television news station reported.
Williams and Susini were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing, transporting and selling a controlled substance.
Xanax is a commonly abused prescription drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Xanax bars can be broken into smaller doses.
Williams and Taylor were both released Friday after they made their first appearances in a Pitt County courtroom where their bails were reduced.
Williams' bail was reduced from $50,000 to $20,000. Susini's bail dropped from $20,000 to $5,000, a Pitt County spokeswoman reported Monday night.
Police have filed serious drug and assault charges against Williams in recent years.
Two years ago, police charged him with an early-morning shooting that wounded a 20-year-old man near the campus of St. Augustine's University near downtown Raleigh. Damarian Henderson was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
A St. Augustine’s employee on Jan. 20, 2016, called 911 at 1:06 a.m. to say that a young man had walked up to the information booth and said he had been shot. The caller, whose name was not released, said the man had been shot in the back of the head but was alert and walking around.
The man told the St. Aug’s employee that he had been shot on State Street, across from the school gymnasium, and that he didn’t know where the shot had come from, according to a recording of the 911 call.
Raleigh police later said that the shooting resulted from a dispute among “people who know each other” and was not a random attack.
Williams was charged then with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was booked into the Wake County jail on $250,000 bail. Detention officials on Monday night could not say when Williams was released for the felony assault charge.
Williams was also charged on March 18, 2017, by N.C. State University police for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, according to arrest records filed with the City County Bureau of Identification.
He was charged earlier this year, on Jan. 2, for misdemeanor and felony probation violations.
He was released from custody on those charges after posting a $75,000 bond, a jail spokesman said Monday night.
Susini does not appear to have prior criminal charges in Wake County.
