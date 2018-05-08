Garner police identify town resident killed in hit-run crash on US 70

The man killed in a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on US 70 in Garner, NC, has been identified at 62-year-old David Gerard Abowd.

Police released Abowd's name Monday evening after contacting his relatives.

He died when he was hit by the vehicle near Vandora Springs Road late Sunday or early Monday.

Police were notified about the crash at 12:37 a.m.

Police also released a photo of a front grill that the vehicle left at the scene. They said the vehicle is believed to have heavy front end damage and a broken radiator.

They asked anyone who has any information about the crash that killed Abowd to contact Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Grant Davis at 919-772-810.



