A list of all the one-way streets in downtown Raleigh

There aren't as many one-way streets in downtown Raleigh as in the past — the city converted several one-way streets to two-way a couple of years ago — but there are still a good number of them, and if you aren't familiar with the ever-changing downtown area, it pays to know before you go.
And adding to the confusion, many online maps don't specify when streets are one-way.
(Also please be aware of the big Wilmington Street closures tied to the construction of the FNB Tower.)
Here are the current (2018) one-way streets in downtown Raleigh, listed alphabetically:
Blake Street
Blount Street
Dawson Street
Edenton Street
Johnson Street
Jones Street
Lane Street
Martin Street
McDowell Street
Morgan Street
New Bern Avenue
Parham Street
Pell Street
Person Street
Salisbury Street
Saunders Street
Wilmington Street
Wolfe Street
(Source: City of Raleigh)
Comments