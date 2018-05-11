The intersection of Wilmington and Morgan streets in downtown Raleigh.
A list of all the one-way streets in downtown Raleigh

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

May 11, 2018

There aren't as many one-way streets in downtown Raleigh as in the past — the city converted several one-way streets to two-way a couple of years ago — but there are still a good number of them, and if you aren't familiar with the ever-changing downtown area, it pays to know before you go.

And adding to the confusion, many online maps don't specify when streets are one-way.

(Also please be aware of the big Wilmington Street closures tied to the construction of the FNB Tower.)

Here are the current (2018) one-way streets in downtown Raleigh, listed alphabetically:

Blake Street

Blount Street

Dawson Street

Edenton Street

Johnson Street

Jones Street

Lane Street

Martin Street

McDowell Street

Morgan Street

New Bern Avenue

Parham Street

Pell Street

Person Street

Salisbury Street

Saunders Street

Wilmington Street

Wolfe Street

(Source: City of Raleigh)

