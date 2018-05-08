Democratic voters make their picks for Wake County commissioner

With nothing statewide appearing on the ballot, several Wake County residents didn't have a reason to vote Tuesday.

The only countywide races were Democratic primaries for five Wake County commissioner seats — open to only Democrats and unaffiliated voters. A handful of precincts had primaries for various state positions.

Several polling places surveyed throughout the county saw voter totals ranging from between 100 to 200 voters, with a bump expected after the end of business day but before polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Those voters would join the 11,341 people who voted early in the two weeks before the primary.

Voter turnout in recent, similar primaries ranged from 12.9 percent on May 6, 2014 to 5.9 percent on May 2, 2006 in Wake County.

Election results will be posted Tuesday night at http://elections.newsobserver.com/

The primary wraps up a contentious few weeks for four of the Wake County commissioner races.

Incumbents John Burns, Matt Calabria, Sig Hutchinson and Erv Portman have banded together, arguing that they deserve to stay on the board and citing their funding of public education, improving quality of life and economic development work. They're up against former commissioner Lindy Brown, former school board member Susan Evans and political newcomers Vickie Adamson and Jeremiah Pierce.

The two factions have battled over whether the current board has funded public education.

A proposed park in the southern part of Wake County became a flash point in the campaign. The four commissioners voted last fall to move forward with the purchase of the defunct Crooked Creek golf course from The Conservation Fund for a 140-acre park. A second vote for the park is still needed, and no money has been allocated yet for the park.

There's also a Democratic primary between long-time politician and incumbent James West and political newcomer Robert FInch.

Commissioners Greg Ford and Jessica Holmes are the only two incumbents who didn't face a Democratic challenger in the primary.

Here's a look at the races this November:

District 1: The Democrat winner between Sig Hutchinson or Jeremiah Pierce will face-off against Republican Greg Jones and Libertarian Tim Jowers





District 2: The Democrat winner between Lindy Brown and Matt Calabria will face-off against Republican Frann Sarpolus





District 3: Democrat Jessica Holmes. There are no challengers.





District 4: The Democrat winner between Susan Evans and Erv Portman will face-off against Republican Kim Coley





District 5: The Democrat winner between James West or Robert Finch will likely retain the seat as there are no other challengers.





District 6: Democrat Greg Ford will face-off against Republican David Blackwelder.





District 7: The Democrat winner between John Burns and Vickie Adamson will face-off against Republican Alex Moore.

