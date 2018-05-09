See which Triangle high schools were ranked the best in the US in 2018

Five Triangle schools made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 500 best public high schools in America, with Raleigh Charter High School again topping the local ratings.
The magazine’s annual report evaluated more than 20,500 public high schools based on state exam performance (disadvantaged students had to outperform state averages for inclusion), graduation rates and participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests. The top 500 earned gold medal status on the 2018 Best Schools list released early Wednesday.
Raleigh Charter was the second-highest ranked school in North Carolina, coming in 64th nationally. Raleigh Charter was also ranked the 22nd best charter school in the nation.
Triangle schools that also earned gold medal recognition are:
▪ Woods Charter School in Chatham County at No. 100;
▪ East Chapel Hill High School at No. 155;
▪ Chapel Hill High School at No. 217;
▪ Carrboro High School at No. 286;
Six local schools received silver medals for their performance:
- Franklin Academy in Wake Forest at No. 621;
- City of Medicine Academy in Durham at No. 846;
- Durham School of the Arts at No. 909;
- Wake Young Men's Leadership Academy in Raleigh at No. 972;
- Wake STEM Early College in Raleigh at No. 1742;
- Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy in Raleigh at No. 1808.
U.S. News has been rating high schools since 2007. RTI International, a research firm based in the Research Triangle Park, crunched the numbers for the 2018 list.
The list is designed to recognize excellence in public education, and it always sparks interest among schools competing for bragging rights. Critics say data can’t fully capture the quality of education, and note that high schools serving impoverished neighborhoods seldom make the cut.
Read the full report at https://www.usnews.com/highschools.
