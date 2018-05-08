Durham man who police say pushed driver onto I-85 and raped passenger is arrested in Fla.

U.S. marshals arrested a Durham man in Florida on Monday and accused him of pushing the driver out of a car on I-85 and then raping another woman in the vehicle.
Edil Albert Rodriguez, 25, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense, assault inflicting bodily injury, assault by strangulation, sexual battery, communicating threats, assault on a female and common-law robbery.
Two women told Durham police they were giving a man a ride home from a club March 4 when things turned violent. They said the man punched the driver and pushed her out of the moving vehicle on I-85 near the U.S. 15-501 split, said police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
The man then drove away in the car with the second woman still inside, police said.
"The driver found an off-duty Durham police officer and told him what happened," Michael said.
It took police around one hour to find the vehicle on Anderson Street in the 17-acre Wrightwood Park. Michael said officers found the second woman lying beside the vehicle with "serious eye and facial injuries."
Shad been sexually assaulted, according to police.
Both women were taken to the hospital, Michael said. Rodriguez was placed in the Seminole County Jail in Florida without bond.
He awaits extradition to Durham.
