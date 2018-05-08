Johnston County couple charged with starving their infant son, reports say

A Johnston County husband and wife turned themselves in to authorities this week following accusations that they were starving their infant son, according to a local news outlet.
Daniel Paul Baker 29, and Amanda Leigh Baker, 31, of Four Oaks have both been charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury, according to online news site The Johnston County Report.
The couple was apparently targeted by authorities in February after their 5-month-old son, suffering from malnourishment, was taken to WakeMed, according to the news outlet.
The Bakers are accused of not properly feeding their son. The child was given proper nutrition in the hospital and reportedly regained weight before being discharged into the care of social workers, WTSB reported.
The parents reportedly told investigators the birth of their second son was not planned and it had put a damper on their lives, including a financial burden, according to The Johnston County Report.
The infant was reportedly diagnosed with soft skull flattening from being left in one position in his crib for an extended period of time. The condition will resolve itself on its own by spending more time sitting up and crawling, according to the news site.
Criminal charges were filed Monday night against the Bakers.They were both released from custody at the Johnston County jail after posting $25,000 bonds, WTSB reported.
Johnston County sheriff's officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Comments