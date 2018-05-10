This one-traffic-light town could get two more

This one-traffic-light town would have three, plus a new turn lane the length of the town's main road, if the N.C. Department of Transportation moves ahead with plans it will present at a public meeting next week.
NCDOT plans to widen Covered Bridge Road to three lanes through Archer Lodge, from just west of Helena Lane to east of Buffalo Road. It also wants to realign South Murphrey Road so it meets Archer Lodge Road and add turn lanes at several intersections, including the busiest one at Covered Bridge and Buffalo roads where the town's only traffic light is today.
The new traffic lights would be at the intersections of Covered Bridge at Castlebury Road and at South Murphrey/Archer Lodge roads.
About 7 miles northeast of Clayton, Archer Lodge is less than 10 years old and, except for the rush-hour traffic each morning and afternoon, still has the feel of the crossroads community it has always been. The NCDOT plan does not call for building sidewalks at this point, but the state and town are talking about whether to add them, said DOT's project team leader Addison Gainey.
The project is expected to cost about $3 million and get underway in 2020, Gainey said.
The public can learn more about the project at an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 14, at the Archer Lodge Community Center, 14009 Buffalo Road. The NCDOT will also accept comments through May 29. Send them to Gainey at P.O. Box 3165, Wilson, N.C., 27895 or nagainey@ncdot.gov, or by calling 252-640-6428.
