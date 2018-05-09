Man, woman found shot on East Jones Street in Raleigh

A man and a woman were found shot on East Jones Street, northeast of downtown, on Tuesday night, police said.
Both were seriously hurt, police said in a statement. It said the man was 48 years old and the woman was 29.
Officers found the two in the 1500 block after being sent to a call about shots being fired.
The block is between St. Augustine Avenue and Hill Street, three blocks south of Saint Augustine's University.
Police did not disclose any information about where in the block the two were found of it either or both lived in the area.
