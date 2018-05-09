Man arrested on murder charge in west Raleigh killing

A 49-year-old man who was put on probation last year for habitually assaulting people was arrested early Wednesday on a murder charge in the death of a man found late Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh.

Bruce Antwan Matthews, who lives on Wrentree Circle in Raleigh, was accused of killing 54-year-old David Glenn Adams. Matthews was also charged with a probation violation.

Police had said they were investigating a death after Adams was found about 6:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Varsity Drive, a few blocks south of North Carolina State University.

Records show Matthews was arrested at 1528 Varsity Drive, an apartment complex.

Police announced Matthews' arrest in a statement Wednesday morning, but they did not said how Adams died or whether the two men knew each other.

Matthews was convicted last June in Wake County of misdemeanor assault and of habitually assaulting people, which is a felony.

A judge put him on 18 months' probation, but he is listed in state records as absconding from that requirement. He also had been put on probation in 2004 for felony assault.

Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT