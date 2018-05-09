Charges dropped against Raleigh man who says he was unarmed and beaten by police

Charges have been dropped against a man who said he was unarmed when he was beaten by law enforcement officers and bitten by a police dog while trying to cross the street in Raleigh on April 4.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office had charged Kyron Dwain Hinton, 29, with disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and assault on a law enforcement animal.

On Monday, prosecutors dropped the three misdemeanor charges.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said last month that she had asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into what happened that night, when Raleigh police officers and Wake County sheriff's deputies interacted with Hinton.

Freeman declined to comment Wednesday.

Hinton has said he left a sweepstakes parlor around 10:30 p.m. April 4 and was headed to downtown Raleigh when police stopped him on an East Raleigh street.

"I was angry," he said in an interview last month, adding that he didn't know why he was stopped. "I didn't say I wasn't, and I was moving my arms and hands from side to side, but not with a threatening action."

Deputies said Hinton had been “engaging in violent conduct" and "creating the threat of imminent fighting and violence,” and accused him of ignoring commands to get on the ground.

Additionally, Hinton was accused of striking a Wake County Sheriff's Office K9, Loki, in the face.

"They let the dog sniff my crack. I thought he was going to mess with my privates,” Hinton said. "I didn't hit nobody. I didn't grab nobody. I really couldn't."

An arrest warrant says Hinton implied that he had a gun by pointing his hand in the air as if he held a firearm.

Hinton spent three days at WakeMed for treatment of injuries he described as a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and about 20 bites. After leaving the hospital, he was transported to the Wake County jail under a $3,000 bail.

"We take this matter extremely seriously and are working diligently to move that investigation forward in a timely manner," Freeman said April 24 by email. "Our immediate focus is on protecting the integrity of the investigation. As with all of these types of investigations, we understand the intense interest from the public, and will make every effort to release information, including video in the possession of law enforcement, that can be shared without undermining the investigation or any potential prosecution."